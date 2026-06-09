Uttar Pradesh government places UPEIDA under infrastructure department

LUCKNOW: In a significant administrative development, the state government withdrew Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) from the industrial development department, the portfolio held by Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.

The government shifted UPEIDA to the infrastructure department, bringing all expressway construction and development work directly under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

So far, the project, budget, and approval files related to UPEIDA were routed through Nandi's department. Under the new arrangement, they will be cleared directly by the Chief Minister's Office.

As per the state government sources, the move was made to improve coordination between the infrastructure and industrial development departments, speed up decision-making, and reduce delays in the completion of projects.

Officials said the change was aimed at streamlining the distribution of work between the infrastructure and industrial development departments.