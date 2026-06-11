‘If released from jail, I will kill again,’ says Ghazipur murder convict after getting capital punishment

LUCKNOW: A 33-year-old man, already facing capital punishment in connection with a murder case, vowed to repeat the offence if freed from the prison.

The chilling exchange between him and the judge concerned in a Ghazipur sessions court, occurred on Thursday.

Amzad Khan, 33, was awarded death sentence by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Shakti Singh after convicting him for brutally murdering his four-year-old nephew by slitting his throat.

Observing that the offence fell within the “rarest of rare” category and that the accused showed no remorse, the court of awarded capital punishment to Amzad Khan under the charges of IPC 302 (murder) to Amjad, who was convicted of killing his nephew Daniyal Khan in October 2021 following a minor family dispute.

As judge Shakti Singh was about to deliver the verdict, the courtroom witnessed a disturbing exchange that was later cited as reflective of the convict’s mentality.

According to Additional District Government Counsel (criminal) Akhilesh Singh, the judge asked Amjad what would he do if he released from prison. “If someone gets into a dispute with me, I will kill him too,” Amzad replied, leaving the courtroom shocked. When further asked if he regretted killing the child, Amjad reportedly said he felt no remorse.

Taking note of the brutality of the murder as well as the convict’s apparent lack of repentance, the court ordered that he be “hanged till death”.

In keeping with a judicial tradition associated with capital punishment orders, the judge also broke the nib of his pen after signing the sentence.