16-year-old stabbed to death by fellow student in UP's Chandauli

LUCKNOW: A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student inside a school premises in Chandauli district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
The incident occurred when students had arrived at the school around 7 am to attend an extra class.
The accused, also a 16-year-old, was caught by teachers immediately after the incident and handed over to the police, said the local sources.
According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar, the deceased was identified as Lavkush, 16, a resident of Pratappur village and a student of a higher secondary school in the area.
Police sources said that Lavkush had arrived at the school around 7 am to attend an extra class when he was attacked by a fellow student.
During grilling, the accused told police authorities that he attacked Lavkush following a dispute, alleging that the latter had been abusing him for the past two to three days.
Police said Lavkush suffered serious stab injuries to his chest and upper abdomen.
He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
The body of the victim was sent for postmortem examination, and a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.
The accused, meanwhile, was sent to a juvenile home, officials added. Further investigation into the incident is underway.