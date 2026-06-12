16-year-old stabbed to death by fellow student in UP's Chandauli

LUCKNOW: A Class 10 student was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow student inside a school premises in Chandauli district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The incident occurred when students had arrived at the school around 7 am to attend an extra class.

The accused, also a 16-year-old, was caught by teachers immediately after the incident and handed over to the police, said the local sources.

According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar, the deceased was identified as Lavkush, 16, a resident of Pratappur village and a student of a higher secondary school in the area.

Police sources said that Lavkush had arrived at the school around 7 am to attend an extra class when he was attacked by a fellow student.