Governor asks VCs to set up units to prevent campus conversion

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Governor House has initiated measures to curb alleged forced religious conversion attempts on higher educational institution campuses by issuing directions to Vice-Chancellors and directors of universities across the state to establish anti-radicalisation units.

A letter issued by the office of Governor-cum-Chancellor Anandiben Patel asked universities and higher educational institutions to immediately implement preventive measures to check such incidents. The communication, dated May 29 and issued by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Secretariat, directed authorities to remain vigilant and ensure a “safe, religion-neutral and academic environment” on campuses.

The letter, issued by Dr Sudhir M Bobde, Special Executive Officer to the Chancellor, stated that reports of attempts to convert students through inducements and psychological pressure were being received frequently.

“At the university and institutional level, ‘Anti-Radicalisation’ units or Student Welfare Cells should be made highly active,” the communication stated.

The letter emphasised that attempts to influence students through fear, mental pressure or unethical inducements for religious conversion were “unacceptable, unethical and against the law”. Institutions have been directed to discuss the issue during mentor-mentee sessions and sensitise students through awareness programmes. Universities were also asked to use PTA meetings and informal interactions to monitor students’ mental well-being and concerns.