Couple, daughter killed as roof collapses during rain in Kasganj

KASGANJ: Three members of a family -- a couple and their four-year-old daughter -- were killed after the roof of their house collapsed amid heavy rain and storm here, officials said on Saturday.

According to the district administration, the incident occurred on Friday in Sheikhupura village under the jurisdiction of the Sidhpura area, while the family members were sleeping inside the house, trapping all occupants under the debris.

The couple, identified as Veerbhan (35) and his wife Neelam (33), along with their four-year-old daughter Kavya, died on the spot, police said.

Three other children of the family, Kajal (12), Mohini (10) and Suraj (8), sustained injuries and were rescued from the debris and admitted to a community health centre, they said.

Officials said police and administrative teams pulled out bodies from the debris and sent them for post-mortem examination.

District Magistrate Pranay Singh said the injured children were undergoing treatment and their condition is stable.

He said the administration arranged for their treatment, food and other essential requirements.

The District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police inspected the accident site and also visited the hospital to meet the injured children.

They assured the family members of all possible assistance from the government and administration.