UP CM Yogi condemns post against Akhilesh Yadav's daughter as SP blames BJP for decaying political discourse

Following the circulation of alleged objectionable AI-generated posts targeting Aditi Yadav, the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, SP legislators accused the BJP of failing to curb the deterioration of political discourse.

The controversy intensified after SP MLA Mohammad Hasan Roomi announced a cash reward of Rs 1.11 lakh for the first police personnel who "apprehends the accused, ties him up, parades him publicly, and condemn him for the act".

Speaking to PTI, Roomi, who represents the Cantt Assembly constituency in Kanpur, said political rivalry had crossed all limits, with families of political leaders now being dragged into public attacks.

"The ball is now in the BJP's court. Whoever created and circulated these AI-generated posts should face strict action and public condemnation for this shameful act," he said.

Roomi also called for stricter cybercrime laws, alleging that offenders often evade immediate arrest in cases carrying punishment of less than seven years.

"There is a need to make cybercrime laws tougher and more effective so that such offences can be curbed," he said, describing the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence to morph photographs and spread defamatory content as "highly condemnable".

SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai, representing the Arya Nagar constituency, backed the complaint filed by Praveen Yadav, national secretary of the SP Adhivakta Sabha, and said political differences should never extend to family members.

"Political rivalry is part of democracy, but dragging families and children into such campaigns is unfortunate and against democratic values," Bajpai said.

Meanwhile, condemning the alleged derogatory remarks, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said comments made to insult the SP chief’s daughter would not be tolerated at any cost.

Addressing an event in Azamgarh on Saturday, the chief minister described the remarks as a disgrace and called for immediate action in the matter. He said he had directed the police to register an FIR, while also advising Akhilesh Yadav to "rein in" his party workers before any further objectionable comments were made, or hand over such elements to him.