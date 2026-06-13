Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2026 to bring global stakeholders together at Greater Noida

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that the upcoming edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 will be held at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, from September 25–29, 2026.

"The fourth edition of the trade show will bring together domestic and international buyers, exporters, MSMEs, startups, artisans, industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and institutional stakeholders on a common platform to promote trade, investment, and business collaborations," said a state government spokesperson.

As per the state government spokesperson, UPITS 2026 will showcase Uttar Pradesh’s growing industrial capabilities, export strengths, innovation ecosystem, and investment opportunities across sectors.

The event will also feature the state's flagship One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which embodies the vision of balanced development across every district.

Over the years, the trade show has evolved into an important platform for connecting enterprises from Uttar Pradesh with national and international markets.

The upcoming edition is expected to witness participation from a larger number of countries, buyers, industry stakeholders, and business delegations, creating opportunities for commercial partnerships, export promotion, technology exchange, and market expansion.

Sharing details about the trade fair, MSME minister Bhupendra Chaudhary, said: The UP International Trade Show has evolved into an important platform for connecting Uttar Pradesh’s enterprises, artisans, startups and manufacturers with domestic and global markets.

Through initiatives such as One District One Product (ODOP) and our continued focus on MSME development, export promotion and industrial growth, we are creating new opportunities for businesses across the state.

UPITS 2026 will further strengthen market linkages, facilitate business partnerships and showcase the diverse capabilities of Uttar Pradesh to stakeholders from across India and around the world.

The trade show will feature a wide spectrum of sectors, including manufacturing, handicrafts, textiles, food processing, electronics, technology, services, and emerging industries.

Dedicated business-to-business engagements, buyer-seller meetings, networking sessions, product showcases, and sector-focused interactions will provide participating enterprises with opportunities to explore new markets and strengthen commercial relationships.

UPITS 2026 is also expected to play an important role in advancing Uttar Pradesh’s exports by facilitating engagement between local enterprises and global buyers.

The platform will enable MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs, and artisans to showcase their products and capabilities to a wider audience while exploring opportunities for scale and market expansion.

"Aligned with Uttar Pradesh’s vision of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, UPITS 2026 is expected to reinforce further the state's position as an emerging hub for trade, manufacturing, innovation, exports, and investment, while creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs across sectors," said the state government spokesperson.