'Ready for alliance to stop BJP': Owaisi launches AIMIM's first campaign for upcoming UP Assembly polls

LUCKNOW: With Uttar Pradesh assembly polls inching closer and political activity intensifying in the state, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched his election campaign from Bahraich and announced the party's first candidate.

He also indicated that AIMIM was open to stitching an alliance with any force capable of defeating the BJP, however, he stopped short of naming the political party his party was interested in allying with.

While interacting with media persons in state capital Lucknow on Monday, Owaisi said AIMIM was willing to join an alliance in Uttar Pradesh if his party was treated with respect and given equal status.

"We are ready for an alliance to stop the BJP in UP, provided we are treated with respect and given equal status. We are contesting the Assembly elections with full strength," he said.

Owaisi added that state president Shaukat Ali and party workers were working extensively across the state. When asked about the Muslim voters rallying firmly behind the Samajwadi Party, Owaisi dismissed the notion saying no one was with anyone.

"No one is with anyone. AIMIM has emerged strongly. Those making such claims will realise the reality in the days to come," he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Bahraich, Owaisi urged supporters to unite and strengthen their leadership ahead of the elections. However, the political analysts feel that Owaisi factor may hurt the prospects of Samajwadi Party the most, as it depends heavily on Muslim vote bank.

AIMIM contested 95 seats in 2022 and secured around 4.5 lakh votes, but failed to win any seat. In several constituencies, the margin of defeat of SP candidates was lower than the votes secured by AIMIM candidates.

Meanwhile, seeking "equal status" and respect in any alliance effectively means that AIMIM would demand a large share of seats, something unlikely to be accepted by major opposition parties.