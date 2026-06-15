Three-member SIT begins probe in alleged Ram Mandir donations row

LUCKNOW: In the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donation funds at the Ram Temple, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government reached Ayodhya on Monday and began its probe into the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra asserted that there would be no laxity in the investigation into the alleged theft of donation money.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday set up the three-member SIT at the request of the Shree Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust to investigate allegations of embezzlement from the donation fund of the newly built temple.

The SIT is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, a 2004-batch IAS officer. Its other members are Lucknow Range IG Kiran S, a 2008-batch IPS officer who recently returned to the UP cadre after stints with the CBI and Interpol, and Neelratan Kumar, Special Secretary in the Finance Department with more than 36 years of service in the state's finance and accounts cadre.

The panel has been directed to submit a preliminary report within seven days and a final report within 15 days.

According to the state government, the trust sought an impartial inquiry to establish the facts and counter what it described as misinformation and attempts to tarnish the image of the Ram Temple.

The alleged embezzlement from temple donation boxes came to light about a week ago, prompting the trust to initiate an internal probe. Sources said trust officials had begun questioning suspects and attempting recovery of funds with informal assistance from local police.

As public scrutiny intensified, the trust sought a formal investigation, following which the state government ordered the SIT probe.

As the SIT arrived in Ayodhya and collected documents related to the case, trust general secretary Champat Rai reportedly fell ill, while trustee Dr Anil Mishra was said to be in Kerala undergoing treatment for an eye ailment.