Akhilesh Yadav seeks judicial probe into UP road widening, corridor project ‘scams’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged irregularities and scams in multiple road widening and corridor projects undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, and demanded a judicial probe into the matter.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said those involved in the alleged scams must face scrutiny.

"A multi-member judicial inquiry should be conducted into the scams and irregularities in every corridor and road-widening project initiated by the BJP government. No trustee, committee member, or official from the administration or development authorities involved in these matters should be spared," he said in a post on X.