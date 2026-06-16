Ram temple funds row: SIT grills temple trust functionaries, 42 employees linked to temple functioning

LUCKNOW: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by UP government and headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, on Tuesday, questioned Ram Temple Trust functionaries and employees linked to the counting and handling of offerings.
The SIT visited the temple premises along with Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and SSP Gaurav Grover. Sources said investigators are examining the donation collection and counting process, security protocols, and the movement of staff involved in handling cash offerings.
On Monday, the SIT entered the temple premises at 3 pm and left at 9 pm conductive massive interrogation. The sources claimed that so far, the SIT had interrogated 42 employees associated with the Ram temple in different roles besides it also questioned construction in-charge Gopal Rao.
Moreover, the SIT has also interacted with Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teeth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and reviewed records related to the alleged irregularities.
The SIT is also expected to gather information from an IPS officer who had reportedly been conducting a confidential inquiry in Ayodhya.
According to sources, the SIT first sought details of the investigation conducted so far from Champat Rai on Monday. Investigators then questioned each suspect individually behind closed doors.
The SIT also asked Mandir security officials whether employees were searched while leaving the Mandir premises. The investigation has revealed that employees were screened while entering the Mandir complex, but no searches were conducted when they exited.
There are around 40 donation boxes inside the complex. Money from these boxes is collected daily.
As per the sources, after the temple closes, those boxes are opened in a designated room of the trust. The trust has authorised the SBI to count the cash. The SBI, in turn, has engaged a Varanasi-based private firm for counting.
The room where the donation boxes are opened and cash is collected is equipped with CCTV camera. Nearly 50 employees are involved in the entire process. Of these, around 24 employees from the private agency prepare bundles of currency notes. They are monitored by 12 trust employees.
Later, employees of TCS, which handles CCTV and technical operations at the Ram Mandir, along with 14 SBI staffers, count the bundles before the money is deposited into the bank. The amount is entered into official records.
According to sources, Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, an associate of Champat Rai, is also under the scanner after an unconfirmed quantity of gold was recovered from his house by the local authorities. District authorities also reportedly identified movable and immovable assets worth nearly ₹50 crore linked to Tinnu in Ayodhya and Lucknow.
The sources claimed that a six-member team, associated with the Trust and temple security, reportedly searched Ram Shankar Yadav’s ancestral home in Ayodhya’s Swargdwar area on June 13 and recovered the gold.
Once an auto-rickshaw driver, Tinnu now owns a hostel with around 70 rooms near Ayodhya airport. Tinnu is currently being questioned at the PCF Pilgrim Facilitation Centre located within the temple complex.
Another individual under scrutiny is Somesh Anand, the alleged nephew of temple construction in-charge Gopal Rao.
According to sources, Somesh made more than 50 trips across India in the past year, including to Karnataka and other states. Investigators are reportedly examining travel patterns wherein Somesh used to leave Ayodhya by train carrying large bags and would return by air without luggage.
Local authorities also searched the residence of KD Tiwari, who was responsible for handling gold and silver ornaments donated to the temple.
Although the outcome of the search has not been officially disclosed, investigators are examining his purchase of land reportedly valued at around ₹1.5 crore.
Tiwari has stated that his role was limited to weighing donated ornaments, issuing receipts to donors, and handing the items over to authorized Trust officials, adding that he had no involvement in subsequent procedures.
Apart from Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, investigators are examining the roles and financial activities of several other individuals connected with temple operations, including: Tinnu’s nephew Manish Yadav, who was allegedly appointed to work within the temple complex and is reportedly linked to the recovery of ₹36 lakh in cash. Rajesh Pathak, a staff member involved in counting currency notes, whose changing financial status is under scanner. Lavkush Mishra and his brother-in-law Anukalp Mishra, who were also involved in counting donations and whose financial growth is reportedly being scrutinized.
Based on information provided by those who have been interrogated so far, authorities have recovered ₹2 crore.
All five including Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Yadav, Ram Shankar Yadav and Rajesh Pathak--were associated with the duty of counting donation funds. Lavkush and Anukalp are currently in police custody.