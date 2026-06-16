Ram temple funds row: SIT grills temple trust functionaries, 42 employees linked to temple functioning

LUCKNOW: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by UP government and headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, on Tuesday, questioned Ram Temple Trust functionaries and employees linked to the counting and handling of offerings.

The SIT visited the temple premises along with Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi and SSP Gaurav Grover. Sources said investigators are examining the donation collection and counting process, security protocols, and the movement of staff involved in handling cash offerings.

On Monday, the SIT entered the temple premises at 3 pm and left at 9 pm conductive massive interrogation. The sources claimed that so far, the SIT had interrogated 42 employees associated with the Ram temple in different roles besides it also questioned construction in-charge Gopal Rao.

Moreover, the SIT has also interacted with Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teeth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and reviewed records related to the alleged irregularities.

The SIT is also expected to gather information from an IPS officer who had reportedly been conducting a confidential inquiry in Ayodhya.

According to sources, the SIT first sought details of the investigation conducted so far from Champat Rai on Monday. Investigators then questioned each suspect individually behind closed doors.