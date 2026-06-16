Ram temple funds row: Three police complaints filed seeking FIRs against culprits

LUCKNOW: The controversy erupted over allegations of misappropriation of donations received from devotees at Ram Temple in Ayodhya took a fresh turn on Tuesday when two individuals and also the Karni Sena functionaries approached Ayodhya police with written complaints for lodging of FIRs in the case.
While one of the complainants is the founder of Dharm Sena Santosh Dubey, the other is Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress Vice-President Sharad Shukla.
All the three complainants sought legal action against those found responsible for misappropriation of funds. Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Janmabhoomi Police station Inspector Umesh Srivastava confirmed having received the written complaints.
However, he said that the police would wait for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) – which is probing the allegations – to submit its report, before taking a decision on registering an FIR.
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader, former Rajya Sabha member and Ram Janmabhoomi movement veteran Vinay Katiyar also sought strict probe and action against the guilty.
Katiyar said while talking to media persons at his residence in Ayodhya that if trustees themselves were found to be involved in wrongdoing, it would undermine the purpose of the temple project.
Demanding strict action, he urged senior police officers to ensure that those responsible were arrested and sent to jail.
Dharm Sena finder Santosh Dubey sought a serious investigation into all allegations related to donations and offerings at the Ram Temple.
In his complaint, he said that if initial inquiry showed signs of wrongdoing, FIRs should be registered against those involved immediately.
He also laid stress on the security of all documents, accounts, CCTV footage, and other evidence related to donations. Dubey advocated for a free, fair and transparent probe into the issue.