Ram temple funds row: Three police complaints filed seeking FIRs against culprits

LUCKNOW: The controversy erupted over allegations of misappropriation of donations received from devotees at Ram Temple in Ayodhya took a fresh turn on Tuesday when two individuals and also the Karni Sena functionaries approached Ayodhya police with written complaints for lodging of FIRs in the case.

While one of the complainants is the founder of Dharm Sena Santosh Dubey, the other is Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress Vice-President Sharad Shukla.

All the three complainants sought legal action against those found responsible for misappropriation of funds. Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Janmabhoomi Police station Inspector Umesh Srivastava confirmed having received the written complaints.

However, he said that the police would wait for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) – which is probing the allegations – to submit its report, before taking a decision on registering an FIR.