UP ATS nabs two youths spying on Army, IAF installations

LUCKNOW: Two youths of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly working for ISI-based operatives for activities aimed at creating fear and carrying out anti-national tasks, were nabbed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP police here on Thursday.

As per the ATS sources, the accused were entrusted with conducting surveillance of the Army Cantonment in Lucknow and the Indian Air Force Station at Bamrauli in Prayagraj and sharing information with their handlers. For this task, they were allegedly promised Rs 10,000.

Both the terror operatives -- Mohammad Umar, 19, and Faizan, 21 -- are residents of Akbarpur village in Bulandshahr district of western UP. They have links with a terror-linked network operated by Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti and his associates, said the ATS sources.

Both Umar and Faizan have studied only up to Class V.

According to ATS, the network is backed by Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI and is attempting to create sleeper cells in India through social media platforms.

Investigators said the two accused came in contact with Pakistani gangsters Shehzad Bhatti, Abid Jatt, Hammad Barkati and Rana Hunain through WhatsApp and Instagram. They were allegedly tasked with carrying out activities designed to spread fear and demonstrate the influence of Pakistan-based criminal-terror networks within India.