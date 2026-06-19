BSP chief Mayawati refutes cash-for-ticket allegations

LUCKNOW: Reacting to reports in a section of the media, BSP national president Mayawati, on Friday, vehemently refuted the cash-for-ticket allegations, claiming that the financial support sought from candidates during their selection was mainly spent on their election campaign only.

The explanation came in an attempt to counter allegations that party's demand money from those seeking party tickets in elections – a charge levelled in a subsequent sting operation conducted by a media group.

In her reaction, Mayawati also said that there was a panel of leaders involved in the selection of candidates and not just one. She called it the tactics of the opposition to distract public attention from their own troubles and tribulations going on.

She claimed that her party, which followed the ideal of ‘Sarva Jan Hitay, Sarva Jan Sukhay' did not run on the support of big corporate houses and business tycoons like other parties.

“It runs on the strength of the body, mind and resources of its own people. It does not go well with narrow-minded, casteist, communal and capitalist forces, and for this very reason, they keep trying to defame the BSP, especially when the elections are round the corner,” said the BSP chief in a post on X.

Mayawati wrote that whatever financial support BSP received was, by law, mostly spent on ensuring the victory of its candidates.

“However, it does not behove the media to spread all sorts of misleading and false statements and rumours as part of the conspiracy being hatched by the opposition against the BSP,” she posted.