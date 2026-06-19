NEET aspirant found dead by suicide in Lucknow ahead of re-exam

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead by suicide in Lucknow on Friday, police have confirmed.
The deceased, identified as Suhani Yadav, reportedly took the extreme step on Tuesday, days before the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21.
According to Station House Officer Brijesh Singh of Bazar Khala police station, the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. No suicide note was recovered.
Family members told police that she had performed well in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, which was later cancelled. They said she had been hopeful of qualifying and had become distressed following the cancellation.
Relatives added that she experienced a period of low mood for a few days before resuming her preparation, but was under considerable academic pressure in the lead-up to the re-exam.
The family originally hails from Patna. Her father works as a Travelling Ticket Examiner with the Railways.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had cancelled the NEET (UG) examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak, and the government subsequently ordered a CBI investigation into the matter. The re-examination is set to take place on June 21.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)