NEET aspirant found dead by suicide in Lucknow ahead of re-exam

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead by suicide in Lucknow on Friday, police have confirmed.

The deceased, identified as Suhani Yadav, reportedly took the extreme step on Tuesday, days before the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21.

According to Station House Officer Brijesh Singh of Bazar Khala police station, the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence. No suicide note was recovered.

Family members told police that she had performed well in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, which was later cancelled. They said she had been hopeful of qualifying and had become distressed following the cancellation.