Ram temple donation row: 'No one found guilty will be spared,' says UP CM

In his first direct and forceful intervention in the Ram Temple donation controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared that "whoever is guilty will not be spared," seeking to reassure devotees that the alleged misappropriation of offerings made in the name of Lord Ram would be investigated impartially. He also set a clear deadline for the probe, saying the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would separate "truth from falsehood" within 15 days.

Speaking in Ayodhya during his visit to the Ram Temple, Yogi's remarks assume significance because the controversy concerns donations made by millions of devotees to one of Hinduism's most revered shrines. The chief minister's assurance comes amid growing political and public scrutiny over allegations that money and valuables offered at the temple may have been siphoned off by individuals involved in handling donations.

The most sensitive aspect of the case is that the allegations do not merely concern financial irregularities but involve devotees' offerings made out of faith. The controversy has triggered concerns about accountability in the management of temple donations and has quickly evolved into a major political issue in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties have alleged large-scale irregularities, while the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has denied wrongdoing and sought an independent investigation to establish the facts.

The SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government at the request of the temple trust, is headed by senior IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant and includes IG Kiran S and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan Kumar. The panel has been tasked with submitting its final report within 15 days. Investigators have already begun examining records related to donation counting, staff deployment and security protocols governing the handling of offerings.