Ram temple donation row: Nripendra Mishra bats for overhaul of temple management

LUCKNOW: Advocating the restoration of the trust of Ram devotees as the foremost priority in the wake of the ongoing controversy over the alleged donation scam at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, temple construction committee chief Nripendra Mishra called for a complete overhaul of the temple management.

He also suggested the immediate appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to supervise the temple affairs.

While speaking to various media groups, Mishra suggested that the proposed post of CEO should come under the ambit of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, but it should be accorded operational autonomy for day-to-day management.

Mishra said the magnitude of temple operations was no less than that of a small district.

Accepting that the whole issue exposed major lacunae in the supervision process of temple affairs, especially those related to the donation funds, Mishra said it was difficult to assess when the theft of donation funds had been going on.

Mishra, the retired IAS officer who had served as the PM’s principal Secretary for a long time, raised questions over accountability and compliance with the strict norms and procedures that were laid down for maintaining the donation accounts.

“The donation process and the maintenance of those accounts should be totally transparent, and the details should be updated on the temple site daily,” said Mishra.