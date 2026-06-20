30-year-old Dalit man beheaded in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

LUCKNOW: A 30-year-old Dalit man was brutally beheaded with a sword at a market square in Sant Kabir Nagar, in eastern UP, allegedly to avenge a slap five days earlier.

The victim had confronted and slapped the accused after he allegedly molested his niece during a wedding ceremony.

According to the police, the murder was the result of that personal rivalry.

Meanwhile, enraged villagers started protesting by blocking the road at the Babhani intersection. During this, the shop and house of the accused Nasir were set on fire.

The incident took place late on Thursday night in the Bakhira police station area, around 28 km from the district headquarters.

Victim Anand, a resident of Kolki Chamarsan village in the Bakhira police station area, was returning home when the accused, Nasir Ali (18), a resident of a nearby village, along with four accomplices, allegedly surrounded him and attacked him with a sword.

The blow to his throat was so severe that Anand, who used to work as a tile layer in Chennai, died on the spot.

Eyewitness and the deceased's cousin, Rohit, stated that Anand had come to Babhani Chowk around 7 PM to deliver a machine. After delivering the machine, he bought some items and stayed at the chowk for a long time. Then, late at night, he was returning home.