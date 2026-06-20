UP minister Rajbhar reiterates 'split in Samajwadi Party' claim, to back NDA on key bills

LUCKNOW: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and cabinet minister in the UP government, OP Rajbhar, made fresh claims on Saturday, saying that rebel Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs were contemplating a separate group and backing the NDA on key legislation like the women's reservation bill.

However, the Samajwadi Party refuted Rajbhar’s fresh claims.

He has been making claims of an alleged imminent split in SP on the lines of Uddhav Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and TMC in West Bengal. Rajbhar has attempted to tie the situation directly to the women's reservation package, accusing the SP of initially standing against it and claiming this friction was triggering internal rebellion in the organisation.

The SBSP chief, while talking to media persons, said rebel SP MPs could part ways with the SP and form a separate group to support the NDA on key legislative issues, including the women’s reservation bill, which had fallen in the Lok Sabha during a special session in mid-April this year.

Rajbhar contended that those MPs would neither join the BJP nor any of its allies. They would rather form a separate group, similar to what happened in the case of the TMC.

Rajbhar alleged that sections within the opposition were keen to align with the NDA to push through pending legislation, including the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, fast-tracking reservation for women in legislatures.