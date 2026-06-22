13 killed in fire at Lucknow coaching centre; rescue operation underway

According to Aman, an eyewitness, the building houses a library and a computer training institute.

"There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside," Aman told ANI.

A woman living nearby who runs a paying guest facility told PTI that there was panic at the scene and that some people were claiming students might still be inside the building.

Television visuals showed firefighters wearing protective gear climbing ladders to access the building, while another team attempted to enter through an adjoining structure.

Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show a youth falling from the first floor of the building amid flames near a railing. People outside were seen moving him away from the area. His condition was not immediately known.

A local resident told PTI: "When I arrived at the spot, I saw smoke billowing from the building. Some students had already been rescued, and 4 to 5 students managed to come out of the building."

"However, some are still believed to be trapped inside, though the exact number has not been confirmed. Our only hope is that everyone comes out safely. The firefighters took some time to reach the spot," he said.

Another local said: "The fire may have been triggered by a spark. Seven to eight students jumped from the building to save themselves. However, around 20 to 25 students are still feared to be trapped inside."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Rescue and firefighting operations were continuing, officials said.

This is a developing story.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)