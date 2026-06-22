Allahabad HC refuses urgent hearing of PILs seeking probe in Ram temple fund irregularities

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, on Monday, refused out-of-turn hearing on two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) pleas seeking an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of donations and valuables at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

A vacation bench, comprising Justice Pankaj Bhatia and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai, orally remarked that there was no immediate urgency to hear the pleas as the State government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the issue.

Through the first petition, Advocate Mohit Ashok, has sought an independent, credible, and time-bound investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged "embezzlement of donation funds" (including monetary, gold, and silver) at the temple.

It has also sought a comprehensive "special forensic audit" of the accounts of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

Referring to the media reports, the PIL plea states that money deposited by devotees into the donation boxes (daan-patra) at the Temple has been embezzled by certain employees of the Trust.

The petition points out that even though four suspects were taken into police custody and approximately Rs 5 lakh was reportedly recovered from a bank account linked to a Trust employee, the respondent authorities are engaged in "institutional denial" rather than taking remedial action.