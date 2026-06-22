Notorious criminal Lallan Singh killed by UP police's STF in alleged encounter

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force on Monday killed Lallan Singh alias Lallan, a notorious criminal from Bihar, wanted in several criminal cases, in an alleged encounter at Saharanpur.

Lallan has several criminal cases filed against him in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He had been carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

The cases included murders of seven people, among them two sub-inspectors, a bank cashier and a security guard, as well as robbery, ATM cash van lootings and other violent offences.

According to ADG Amitabh Yash, a UP STF team, led by ASP Lal Pratap Singh, was conducting routine checking on the Sarsawa–Nakud Road at around 1.30 am on Sunday night when officers spotted suspicious men approaching on a motorcycle.

When they were asked to stop, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police personnel. The STF retaliated, during which Lallan Singh was shot.

His accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

An injured Lallan was initially taken to a Community Health Centre (CHC) and was later referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival. The encounter took place within the Sarsawa police station area.

According to police, Lallan's brothers, Rajnish alias Baua Singh and Manish Singh, were also killed in a police encounter four years ago. Lallan escaped during that operation and had been absconding ever since.

Investigators say the three brothers were involved in numerous high-profile crimes across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.