Notorious criminal Lallan Singh killed by UP police's STF in alleged encounter

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force on Monday killed Lallan Singh alias Lallan, a notorious criminal from Bihar, wanted in several criminal cases, in an alleged encounter at Saharanpur.
Lallan has several criminal cases filed against him in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He had been carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh for information leading to his arrest.
The cases included murders of seven people, among them two sub-inspectors, a bank cashier and a security guard, as well as robbery, ATM cash van lootings and other violent offences.
According to ADG Amitabh Yash, a UP STF team, led by ASP Lal Pratap Singh, was conducting routine checking on the Sarsawa–Nakud Road at around 1.30 am on Sunday night when officers spotted suspicious men approaching on a motorcycle.
When they were asked to stop, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police personnel. The STF retaliated, during which Lallan Singh was shot.
His accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
An injured Lallan was initially taken to a Community Health Centre (CHC) and was later referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival. The encounter took place within the Sarsawa police station area.
According to police, Lallan's brothers, Rajnish alias Baua Singh and Manish Singh, were also killed in a police encounter four years ago. Lallan escaped during that operation and had been absconding ever since.
Investigators say the three brothers were involved in numerous high-profile crimes across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
According to police records, Lallan was a resident of Nandgolwa village in the Mohiuddin Nagar police station area of Samastipur district, Bihar. His father, Shiv Shankar Singh, is a farmer. The family comprises five sons and three daughters.
Police claim that four of the brothers, Lallan, Rajneesh, Manish and Babua Singh, became involved in criminal activities and operated as a gang.
Babua Singh is currently lodged in Hajipur Jail. The eldest brother, Pattharu Singh, works in the private sector and has no criminal record.
According to sources, Rajneesh Singh had cleared the written examination for the post of State Bank of India Probationary Officer (PO) in 2016 but did not make it to the final list.
Following this setback, he allegedly turned to crime and later formed a gang with his brothers Manish and Lallan. The trio subsequently became wanted by police forces in both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Police said Lallan, Rajneesh and Manish were involved in the shooting of a sub-inspector in Varanasi and the theft of his government-issued pistol. On November 1, 2022, the trio allegedly murdered a young man in Chandauli and stole his motorcycle.
Following these incidents, a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for Lalan in Varanasi and Rs 25,000 in Chandauli.
As per the police sources, the three brothers were also accused of a major daylight robbery at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch near Baghatilha village in Bihar's Belchhi police station area.
During the robbery, security guards Yogeshwar Paswan, Suresh Singh, and driver Ajit Yadav were shot dead, and around Rs 60 lakh was looted. On September 9 , 2022, the brothers escaped from custody by breaking through a toilet wall at the Barh District Court in Patna.
After fleeing, they reportedly went into hiding in the Manduadih area of Varanasi.
On November 21, 2022, Varanasi Police tracked down the three brothers on the Ring Road in the Baragaon police station area.
During the encounter, Rajneesh and Manish were killed, while Lallan escaped. Their father reportedly refused to accept their bodies, stating that he no longer had any connection with them. The police later performed their last rites at Harishchandra Ghat.