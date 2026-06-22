POCSO convict serving life term escapes Bareilly Central Jail; seven staff suspended

A convict serving a life sentence escaped from the Central Jail in Bareilly on Monday afternoon, following which seven jail staff have been suspended for alleged negligence.

According to jail sources, the prisoner, identified as Dinesh, is a native of Amroha district.

He had been lodged in the jail for the past six years, after a court in Bijnor sentenced him to life imprisonment in a case under the POCSO Act.

He was taken outside the main prison premises for agricultural work when he allegedly managed to evade the jail staff and escape.

On receiving information about the incident, District Magistrate Avinash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya, along with other senior administrative and police officials, reached the jail and ordered an inquiry into the conduct of the personnel on duty.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the fugitive.

Raids are being conducted at his suspected hideouts.

He said police are using surveillance, local intelligence and other technical means to locate the escaped convict, while police units in neighbouring districts have also been alerted.

Jail sources said that Senior Jail Superintendent Avinash has suspended jail wardens Vishambhar Singh, Arjun Prasad, Gendanlal, Mukesh Kumar, and Mohit Kumar after finding prima facie negligence on their part.

They added that suspension proceedings have also been initiated against class IV employees Vijay Kumar and Yashpal.

The jail administration has launched a departmental inquiry into the entire matter, sources said.