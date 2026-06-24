UP banquet hall demolition proceedings begin after beef served at wedding reception

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have initiated proceedings to demolish a banquet hall in Kairana, which officials claim was constructed illegally and where beef was allegedly served during a wedding reception, reported PTI.

Jagdev Singh, junior engineer of the Shamli Development Authority, said the Mughal Banquet Hall was sealed after a notice was issued to its owner seeking an explanation on why the unauthorised structure should not be demolished.

“The owner failed to submit a reply to the notice, following which further proceedings were initiated,” Singh told reporters.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the case — groom Farman, his uncle Salman, banquet hall owner Anees Ahmad and cook Khalil.

A car allegedly gifted to the groom, which was reportedly used to transport the meat, has also been seized.

According to police, action was taken after receiving information that beef was being served at a reception held at the Mughal Banquet Hall on June 18.

Investigators have alleged that the meat was procured after the slaughter of a stray cow.

(With inputs from PTI)