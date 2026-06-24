Yogi woos Bengaluru Inc, pitches UP as India’s next investment hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday led a major investment roadshow in Bengaluru, seeking to attract technology-driven investments and strengthen the state's engagement with India's innovation and startup ecosystem.
The event brought together industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and representatives from several technology-focused sectors, including information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, data centres, aerospace, defence production and electric mobility.
Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation into one of India's fastest-growing economies, supported by large-scale infrastructure development, policy reforms and an improving ease-of-doing-business environment. He emphasized the state's extensive network of expressways, airports, industrial corridors and logistics infrastructure, positioning Uttar Pradesh as an attractive destination for domestic and global investors.
The chief minister also showcased sector-specific policies aimed at encouraging investments in emerging technologies, manufacturing and digital services. He underlined the availability of a large skilled workforce, a growing consumer market and government support through streamlined approval mechanisms and investment incentives.
The Bengaluru roadshow forms part of Uttar Pradesh's broader strategy to attract high-value investments from leading technology and industrial hubs across the country. The state government is particularly focused on drawing investments in GCCs, semiconductors, deep-tech industries, electric vehicles and data-centre infrastructure as it seeks to accelerate economic growth and generate employment opportunities.
Officials said the outreach programme is expected to deepen industry partnerships and reinforce Uttar Pradesh's position as a key investment destination in India.