Yogi woos Bengaluru Inc, pitches UP as India’s next investment hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday led a major investment roadshow in Bengaluru, seeking to attract technology-driven investments and strengthen the state's engagement with India's innovation and startup ecosystem.

The event brought together industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and representatives from several technology-focused sectors, including information technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), electronics manufacturing, semiconductors, data centres, aerospace, defence production and electric mobility.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's transformation into one of India's fastest-growing economies, supported by large-scale infrastructure development, policy reforms and an improving ease-of-doing-business environment. He emphasized the state's extensive network of expressways, airports, industrial corridors and logistics infrastructure, positioning Uttar Pradesh as an attractive destination for domestic and global investors.