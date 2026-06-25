Bonded labour horror in UP: Worker’s alleged torture death emerges after rescue of 12

A case of alleged bonded labour, torture and illegal confinement has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, where 12 workers, including minors, were rescued from a paper plate manufacturing factory in Mandi village following a joint raid by police and the administration.

The investigation has revealed allegations of prolonged exploitation, physical abuse and the death of one worker who was allegedly tortured while being held at the factory.

According to police, the labourers were brought from different states with the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. Instead, they were allegedly confined inside the factory premises for more than a year, denied wages and prevented from leaving.

Several rescued workers bore visible injuries and torture marks. During questioning, they alleged that they were beaten, whipped, attacked with sharp weapons and assaulted by dogs when they tried to escape. They also alleged that they were forced to consume animal fodder and were kept in inhuman conditions.

The extent of the alleged abuse emerged during the probe after the June 22 rescue operation. Police on Thursday revealed that one of the workers, identified as Arjun, died in November 2025 after being subjected to torture at the factory. His body was later allegedly disposed of after being packed in a bag.

Police have registered a fresh case against factory owner Ankit Balyan and Shiva Tyagi. Tyagi has been arrested, while Balyan remains absconding. Another accused, Pradeep Balyan, is also being searched for.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case and collect evidence.

The rescued workers have undergone medical examinations and their statements have been recorded before a magistrate. Authorities are now working on their rehabilitation, including assistance under government schemes, opening bank accounts and reuniting them with their families.

Officials said contact has been established with the families of four workers, while efforts are continuing to trace relatives of the remaining survivors.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi described the alleged abuse as an “assault on human dignity” and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

(With PTI inputs)