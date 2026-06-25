No fire NOC sought for 13 years, say officials after Lucknow fire tragedy

LUCKNOW: Amid the allegations of negligence and delayed response during the Lucknow fire tragedy, the officials of the fire departments in Uttar Pradesh have claimed that the owners of the building never approached the department during the last 13 years to get a no-objection certificate (NOC).

An official claimed that as per the National Building Code (NBC), 2016, residential or commercial buildings with the height of up to 15 metres and built-up area of up to 500 square metres don’t require NOC.

The building where the fire occurred is around 12-metre high with a built-up area of about 185 square metres. The official added that NBC-2026 norms had expanded the limit to 24 metres.

The official said that the fire department issues the fire NOC or conducts a fire audit only when the building owner approaches the department or when the building exceeds the exempted height limit.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Development Authorities claimed that a demolition order had been issued against the building in 2016, but was later revoked.