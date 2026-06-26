Bus driver dies after suffering heart attack while driving in UP's Aligarh; all passengers safe

The driver of a bus carrying more than 30 people here suffered a heart attack on Friday but alert passengers applied brakes just on time preventing a major accident, officials said.

No passenger in the Mathura-Aligarh bus was injured in the incident near Naya Baans village, close to Beswan town in Aligarh district. The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital but he died a short while later, they said.

Before losing consciousness, the driver managed to slow the bus down and steer it towards the side of the road, where it struck an electric pole but did not overturn, Assistant Regional Manager, Mathura Roadways, Madan Mohan Sharma.

Driver Ganesh Kumar suffered a heart attack while driving the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus, Sharma said.

He managed to slow the bus down while some passengers rushed to the driver's seat, applied the brakes and switched off the ignition, preventing a major accident, Sharma said.

The driver was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a short while later, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)