Trainee pilot injured by aircraft propeller at UP's Kanpur airport, DGCA begins probe

Further, DGCA has directed “no utilisation” of the aircraft involved in the occurrence pending investigation, it added. The regulator is probing the incident.

Captain Rajeev Bhalla, Safety officer at Garg Aviation, said, “We are still trying to find out from the trainee pilot why our trainee attempted to alight without switching off the engine. Instructor Captain Rounaq realised her blunder and quickly switched off the engine as she was leaving. The speed of the propeller was reduced and this act ensured she sustained only minor injuries. “

Stating that everyone was baffled as to why she stepped out in haste without following any basic procedure, Captain Bhalla said, “Probably, it was the heat as it gets very hot inside an aircraft. Her flying lesson was over, and she must have quickly attempted to leave.”

Asked for his response on the charge that it was a faulty training procedure, the Safety Officer ruled it out completely. “This is a multi-engine aircraft. Unlike a single engine aircraft where the engine is positioned at the nose, it has engines on both sides of the pilot's seat. Only after switching off both the engines does any pilot alight and that is how we train everyone. In this model, there is hardly any space between the propeller and the door used by the pilot. Anyone can get hit if they come out when the propeller is in motion. Switching off the engine before alighting is a basic training procedure we impart and we have been training pilots for 30 years and have an excellent safety record,” he said.

Garg Aviation informed DGCA about it on Saturday night only. Airlines generally inform the regulator immediately after any major or minor incident though they are stipulated to inform the regulator within a maximum period of 24 hours. Asked about it, Capt Bhalla said, “We wanted to get the correct picture of what happened before we reported it to the DGCA. We reported it by 8 pm yesterday through a phone call and an e-mail too. This is within the 24-hour stipulated deadline.”

The Safety Officer added that their staff rushed to assist her after the incident. “They found her bleeding a bit due to the injuries and rushed her to the nearest hospital. The initial treatment was rendered and we took her to the best multi-specialty hospital in the area. The injuries were minor and she was not admitted even to the ICU. The stitches have been done and she will be discharged in a day or two.”

A DGCA team is presently at Chakeri airport gathering information.