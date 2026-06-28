Uttar Pradesh's Jewar set to emerge as semiconductor, electronics manufacturing hub in country

LUCKNOW: With an international airport, touted as Asia's biggest, ensuring global-standard air connectivity, Jewar is emerging as a major manufacturing hub for electronic gadgets and semiconductors, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday while laying the foundation stone for an electronics manufacturing plant along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

"In the coming years, several major projects in the electronics sector will be established in Uttar Pradesh, making the state one of the country's leading manufacturing centres," Vaishnaw said, expressing confidence in the state's industrial development, investment and technological progress.

Vaishnaw said it was a matter of pride that electronic products worth Rs 40,000 crore, which India earlier imported, would now be manufactured in the country itself, with Jewar emerging as a major production centre.

Referring to the bullet train project, the Railway Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bullet train in the last Budget. This train will run from Delhi to Siliguri in West Bengal via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours and 10 minutes, while the distance from Jewar to Lucknow will be covered in only 1 hour and 40 minutes. The Prime Minister's dream is to transform the entire transport network. Better connectivity will further accelerate industrial development in the state."

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the bhoomi pujan ceremony reflected the government's resolve to transform Uttar Pradesh into an "Uttam Pradesh".