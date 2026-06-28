Uttar Pradesh's Jewar set to emerge as semiconductor, electronics manufacturing hub in country

LUCKNOW: With an international airport, touted as Asia's biggest, ensuring global-standard air connectivity, Jewar is emerging as a major manufacturing hub for electronic gadgets and semiconductors, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday while laying the foundation stone for an electronics manufacturing plant along with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
"In the coming years, several major projects in the electronics sector will be established in Uttar Pradesh, making the state one of the country's leading manufacturing centres," Vaishnaw said, expressing confidence in the state's industrial development, investment and technological progress.
Vaishnaw said it was a matter of pride that electronic products worth Rs 40,000 crore, which India earlier imported, would now be manufactured in the country itself, with Jewar emerging as a major production centre.
Referring to the bullet train project, the Railway Minister said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bullet train in the last Budget. This train will run from Delhi to Siliguri in West Bengal via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours and 10 minutes, while the distance from Jewar to Lucknow will be covered in only 1 hour and 40 minutes. The Prime Minister's dream is to transform the entire transport network. Better connectivity will further accelerate industrial development in the state."
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the bhoomi pujan ceremony reflected the government's resolve to transform Uttar Pradesh into an "Uttam Pradesh".
"Until a few years ago, Uttar Pradesh was grappling with numerous challenges, but today the state is rapidly progressing in industrial development, technological advancement and attracting investments. Under Modi Ji's leadership, India has emerged as a reliable and capable manufacturing partner for the world, and Uttar Pradesh has become a major centre of this confidence," Bhupender Yadav said.
He noted that with Prime Minister Modi's vision and Yogi Adityanath's leadership, political stability, transparent policies, skilled youth and strong infrastructure had placed Uttar Pradesh on the path to becoming a natural hub in the global electronics and semiconductor supply chain.
The Union Minister expressed confidence that under Yogi Adityanath's leadership, the state would scale new heights of development and make a significant contribution to the mission of 'Viksit Bharat'.
On the occasion, industry representatives described Uttar Pradesh as one of the country's most reliable industrial investment destinations.
Jasbir Singh, Executive Chairman and CEO of Amber Enterprises, said the project marked an important step towards Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.
Korea Circuits CEO Yang Ho Cho thanked the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, attributing the establishment of the manufacturing unit to Yogi Adityanath's leadership and the support of his team.
"This partnership between Korea Circuits and Amber is truly special, bringing together South Korea's advanced technology and India's strong manufacturing capability. This plant will manufacture advanced HDI PCBs, which will be used in mobile phones, IT products and memory modules," Yang Ho Cho said.