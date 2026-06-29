Dalit vote at centre of UP parties' organisational overhaul ahead of 2027 polls

As Uttar Pradesh heads towards the 2027 Assembly elections, political parties have begun fighting the first battle long before campaigning begins—through organisational restructuring. While the Congress has appointed Dalit leader R.P. Gautam as its Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP has carried out a sweeping overhaul of its state unit by replacing all six regional presidents and appointing a new caste-balanced leadership team. The Samajwadi Party continues expanding its PDA network, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has reshuffled its organisational hierarchy under Mayawati. Together, the moves underscore how every major party is recalibrating its leadership to reflect Uttar Pradesh's intricate caste and regional equations in a state where Dalit votes could prove decisive in determining power.

Why Is the 2027 UP Election More Than an Electoral Contest—A Battle for Dalit Votes?

The renewed emphasis on Dalit representation follows the political message delivered by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's tally in Uttar Pradesh fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33, while the Samajwadi Party emerged as the largest party in the state with 37 seats and the Congress won six, giving the INDIA bloc a significant boost. More importantly, the BJP's dominance in Scheduled Caste-reserved constituencies weakened as it won only eight of the state's 17 reserved Lok Sabha seats, down from 14 in 2019. Equally significant was the BSP's electoral setback, with Mayawati's party once again failing to open its account in Uttar Pradesh, repeating its 2014 performance. Once the undisputed political voice of Dalits, the BSP has seen its support fragment over the past decade, with sections of Jatav voters remaining with the party while many non-Jatav Dalits shifted towards the BJP and, more recently, the SP-led INDIA alliance. The BSP's electoral decline has intensified competition for Dalit votes, encouraging every major party to aggressively target both Jatav and non-Jatav Scheduled Castes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

With Scheduled Castes constituting nearly 21 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population and influencing electoral outcomes in well over 150 Assembly constituencies, organisational appointments have become almost as politically significant as candidate selection. Every major party is now attempting to balance caste identity, regional representation and social influence within its organisational structure.