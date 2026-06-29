Dalit vote at centre of UP parties' organisational overhaul ahead of 2027 polls

As Uttar Pradesh heads towards the 2027 Assembly elections, political parties have begun fighting the first battle long before campaigning begins—through organisational restructuring. While the Congress has appointed Dalit leader R.P. Gautam as its Uttar Pradesh in-charge, the BJP has carried out a sweeping overhaul of its state unit by replacing all six regional presidents and appointing a new caste-balanced leadership team. The Samajwadi Party continues expanding its PDA network, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has reshuffled its organisational hierarchy under Mayawati. Together, the moves underscore how every major party is recalibrating its leadership to reflect Uttar Pradesh's intricate caste and regional equations in a state where Dalit votes could prove decisive in determining power.
Why Is the 2027 UP Election More Than an Electoral Contest—A Battle for Dalit Votes?
The renewed emphasis on Dalit representation follows the political message delivered by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's tally in Uttar Pradesh fell from 62 seats in 2019 to 33, while the Samajwadi Party emerged as the largest party in the state with 37 seats and the Congress won six, giving the INDIA bloc a significant boost. More importantly, the BJP's dominance in Scheduled Caste-reserved constituencies weakened as it won only eight of the state's 17 reserved Lok Sabha seats, down from 14 in 2019. Equally significant was the BSP's electoral setback, with Mayawati's party once again failing to open its account in Uttar Pradesh, repeating its 2014 performance. Once the undisputed political voice of Dalits, the BSP has seen its support fragment over the past decade, with sections of Jatav voters remaining with the party while many non-Jatav Dalits shifted towards the BJP and, more recently, the SP-led INDIA alliance. The BSP's electoral decline has intensified competition for Dalit votes, encouraging every major party to aggressively target both Jatav and non-Jatav Scheduled Castes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
With Scheduled Castes constituting nearly 21 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's population and influencing electoral outcomes in well over 150 Assembly constituencies, organisational appointments have become almost as politically significant as candidate selection. Every major party is now attempting to balance caste identity, regional representation and social influence within its organisational structure.
Congress Bets on a Dalit Face
The latest move has come from the Congress, which appointed senior Dalit leader R.P. Gautam as its Uttar Pradesh in-charge, replacing Avinash Pande. Gautam, regarded as an experienced organisational hand, is expected to spearhead the party's preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections while strengthening its outreach among Scheduled Castes.
The appointment is widely seen as an acknowledgement that Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh has entered a new phase following the BSP's decline. By placing a Dalit leader in charge of its largest electoral battleground, the Congress hopes to complement its alliance strategy with the Samajwadi Party while simultaneously rebuilding its independent organisational base.
BJP's Organisational Reset
If the Congress has sought to send a political message by appointing R.P. Gautam, the BJP has responded with one of its most extensive organisational overhauls in recent years.
Following its disappointing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP replaced all six regional presidents of its Uttar Pradesh unit while appointing 19 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and several new office-bearers, carefully balancing caste representation and regional aspirations.
The six regional chiefs themselves reflect the BJP's social engineering strategy. Nawab Singh Nagar (Gujjar) has been appointed for western Uttar Pradesh, Puran Lal Lodhi (Lodhi OBC) for Braj, Ram Kishore Sahu (Sahu OBC) for Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Avadhesh Dwivedi (Brahmin) for Awadh, Ashok Chaurasia (OBC) for Kashi and Vinod Rai (Bhumihar) for Gorakhpur.
The revamped organisation accommodates leaders representing Dalit, OBC, upper-caste and regional communities, reflecting the BJP's effort to broaden its social coalition after the 2024 setback.
The organisational restructuring complements the BJP's representation in government through ministers such as Baby Rani Maurya, Asim Arun, Dinesh Khatik and Gulab Devi, while continuing targeted outreach among non-Jatav Dalit communities including Pasi, Valmiki, Kori and Khatik through welfare schemes, social outreach programmes and grassroots mobilisation.
SP Strengthens PDA Coalition
The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, continues to reorganise its structure around Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula.
The party has consciously increased the representation of Dalits and Extremely Backward Classes in district organisations, frontal units and candidate selection while expanding beyond its traditional Muslim-Yadav support base. The strategy paid dividends in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when the SP won seven of Uttar Pradesh's 17 Scheduled Caste-reserved parliamentary constituencies.
Since then, the party has consistently appointed office-bearers from backward and Dalit communities while making caste census, reservation and social justice central themes of its campaign for 2027.
BSP Seeks to Reclaim Dalit Base
Although the BSP suffered another major setback by failing to win a Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, political observers believe writing off the party would be premature. The BSP still retains a committed cadre, strong booth-level organisation in several districts and an emotional connect among a sizeable section of its traditional Jatav support base.
Recognising the need for organisational revival, BSP chief Mayawati has repeatedly reshuffled state office-bearers, zonal coordinators and district presidents while restoring her nephew Akash Anand as the party's national coordinator. The BSP continues to strengthen its booth-level network by appointing coordinators from different Scheduled Caste sub-groups and OBC communities across western, central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Unlike the BJP's welfare-centric politics or the SP's PDA narrative, the BSP continues to rely on Ambedkarite ideology and the legacy of Kanshi Ram and Mayawati. The party hopes to retain its loyal Jatav vote while reconnecting with non-Jatav Dalits who shifted towards rival parties over the last decade.
The emergence of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad as an independent Dalit voice has further diversified Dalit politics in Uttar Pradesh, particularly among younger voters, adding another layer to the competition for the community's support. Even if the BSP does not emerge as the principal challenger in 2027, political analysts believe its vote share could prove decisive in dozens of closely fought constituencies.
Experts See Caste Battle Intensifying
Political analyst Prof. Shashikant Pandey, Head of the Department of Political Science at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, believes organisational appointments have become an extension of electoral strategy.
"Every appointment is now evaluated through the lens of caste representation, regional balance and social messaging. Uttar Pradesh politics has entered a phase where organisational restructuring itself sends political signals to different communities. Parties are no longer waiting for ticket distribution to communicate representation."
According to Pandey, the Congress' appointment of R.P. Gautam, the BJP's large-scale organisational overhaul, the SP's PDA expansion and the BSP's internal restructuring all point towards one conclusion.
"The 2027 election may witness one of the sharpest caste realignments in recent Uttar Pradesh politics. Dalit politics is no longer confined to the BSP. The BJP is relying on welfare and Hindutva, the Samajwadi Party is pushing the PDA narrative, the Congress is rebuilding through symbolic leadership appointments, while the BSP is attempting organisational revival. The competition is now over representation, welfare and identity."
As the battle to the 2027 Assembly elections gathers momentum, political observers believe the first contest has already begun—not on the campaign stage but inside party headquarters. In a state where caste remains the principal determinant of electoral outcomes, the battle for Uttar Pradesh in 2027 is increasingly becoming a battle for Dalit votes.