Jewar set to be electronics and semicon hub: Vaishnaw

LUCKNOW: Jewar is set to emerge as country’s major hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said. He was speaking in Gautam Buddh Nagar after laying the foundation stone of the electronics manufacturing plant along with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.
Vaishnaw said the presence of the Noida International Airport would provide world-class connectivity and strengthen the region’s position as a global manufacturing destination. He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would attract several major electronics projects in the coming years, making it one of the country’s foremost manufacturing centres.
The minister said that electronics products worth nearly `40,000 crore, which India earlier imported, would now be manufactured domestically, with Jewar emerging as a major production centre.
Referring to the bullet train project, the minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bullet train in the last Budget. This train will run from Delhi to Siliguri in West Bengal via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna.
The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours and 10 minutes, while the distance from Jewar to Lucknow will be covered in 1 hour 40 and minutes. “The PM’s dream is to transform the entire transport network. Better connectivity will further accelerate industrial development in the state,” he said.
Bhupender Yadav said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s presence at the foundation stone ceremony reflected the governments’ commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into an industrial powerhouse. He said political stability, transparent policies, skilled manpower and robust infrastructure had made the state an attractive destination for global investment and a key player in the electronics and semiconductor supply chain.
Industry leaders also praised the initiative. Amber Enterprises Executive Chairman and CEO Jasbir Singh termed the project a significant step towards PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Korea Circuits CEO Yang Ho Cho thanked the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments for their support, saying the new facility would manufacture advanced HDI printed circuit boards for mobile phones.
MAJOR BOOST
UP expected to attract major electronics investments
Electronics imports worth Rs 40,000 crore to be replaced by domestic production
Bullet train corridor to improve regional connectivity
Amber Enterprises, Korea Circuits partner for advanced PCB manufacturing
Plant to manufacture
HDI PCBs for mobiles, infotech products and memory modules
Project advances PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat