Jewar set to be electronics and semicon hub: Vaishnaw

LUCKNOW: Jewar is set to emerge as country’s major hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said. He was speaking in Gautam Buddh Nagar after laying the foundation stone of the electronics manufacturing plant along with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.

Vaishnaw said the presence of the Noida International Airport would provide world-class connectivity and strengthen the region’s position as a global manufacturing destination. He expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would attract several major electronics projects in the coming years, making it one of the country’s foremost manufacturing centres.

The minister said that electronics products worth nearly `40,000 crore, which India earlier imported, would now be manufactured domestically, with Jewar emerging as a major production centre.

Referring to the bullet train project, the minister said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the bullet train in the last Budget. This train will run from Delhi to Siliguri in West Bengal via Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna.

The journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours and 10 minutes, while the distance from Jewar to Lucknow will be covered in 1 hour 40 and minutes. “The PM’s dream is to transform the entire transport network. Better connectivity will further accelerate industrial development in the state,” he said.