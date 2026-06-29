Ram temple donations case: All eight accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

LUCKNOW: All eight accused arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donation funds at Ram temple were, on Monday, remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a local court, case officials said.

The accused were produced before Special Judge, Anti-Corruption Court, Rajat Verma, through video conferencing from the district jail, after the expiry of their three-day judicial custody, Special Prosecution Officer Umesh Dubey said.



Dubey said that the district police did not apply for the custody of the accused.

The eight accused — Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Mishra and Subhash Srivastava—earlier been remanded to three days' judicial custody till Monday by a special remand magistrate.

The case has been posted for next hearing on July 13.