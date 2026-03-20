BSc student shot dead on Varanasi college campus amid alleged rivalry

LUCKNOW: A 23-year-old BSc student was shot dead in broad daylight on the campus of Uday Pratap Autonomous College in Varanasi on Friday. The assailant allegedly fired four rounds at the student, identified as Surya Pratap Singh, a fourth-semester BSc Mathematics student from Ghazipur.

The victim was in the Social Science faculty corridor when Manjeet Chauhan, an MA second-year student, allegedly opened fire on him. Singh fell to the ground as Chauhan and his aides fled the scene.

The victim collapsed in a pool of blood, triggering panic, unrest, large-scale violence, and heavy police deployment across the area.

A friend of the victim said they rushed to the spot upon hearing the gunshots. The accused allegedly pointed a pistol at them as well before fleeing. He is also said to have discarded the weapon in a heap of garbage while escaping.

According to local sources, the incident occurred outside the Arts and Social Sciences Faculty building, where the accused allegedly fired four rounds at the victim, who collapsed on the spot.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, showing the accused standing over the victim and firing multiple shots at close range, even after he had collapsed.

Singh was immediately taken to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused, identified as Manjeet Singh Chauhan, a second-semester MA student and a resident of Chandmari in Varanasi. He was reportedly accompanied by an accomplice named Anuj Kumar.