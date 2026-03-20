Rahul Gandhi's citizenship dispute: Lucknow Bench of Allahabad HC asks petitioner to implead Centre

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court, while hearing the case of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship dispute, asked the petitioner to implead the Union government as a party in the case.

As soon as the hearing began on Thursday, senior advocate SB Pandey, representing the Centre, requested the court not to conduct the hearing in open court as the documents received from the Home Ministry were of a highly confidential nature.

The single Bench, comprising Justice Rajiv Singh, accepted Advocate Pandey’s request and heard the case in his chamber.