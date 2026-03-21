Aligarh cop suspended, booked for seeking sexual favours from 25-year-old rape survivor

LUCKNOW: A police constable in Aligarh district of western UP was suspended and booked for allegedly making advances to a 25-year-old rape survivor that her complaint would be registered and acted upon only if she would oblige him in a hotel room and “have sex with him”, said the police sources.
The cop's evil design and tainted deed came to the fore as the rape survivor recorded the phone conversations the Constable Imran Khan, posted at Quarsi police station, had with her in which he allegedly sought sexual favours from her.
“If you send me a sexy photo of yourself right now, I will get you clothes for Eid… come with me to the hotel. We share the same religion… I will send him to jail and get a case registered against him; in return, you will have to sleep with me,” the constable allegedly told the victim.
The cop continued by allegedly swearing on the Holy Quran that if she would not agree to oblige him and share the conversation with anyone, he would end his life. "I will not let any action be taken; on the contrary, I will send you to jail,” threatened the constable.
According to the complaint, the woman had approached the Quarsi police station weeks ago, alleging that a man had raped her on the false promise of marriage. She also submitted a complaint through the CM’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal seeking action.
She alleged that instead of acting on her complaint, the constable called her, gathered details, and later began mounting pressure on her for sexual favours over text messages and phone calls. The survivor recorded the conversations and approached senior police officials of the district.
Following her complaint, Aligarh SSP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun ordered the constable’s suspension with immediate effect and directed registration of an FIR against him on Wednesday.
Police sources claimed that the accused was booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Further investigation is underway.