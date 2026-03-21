Aligarh cop suspended, booked for seeking sexual favours from 25-year-old rape survivor

LUCKNOW: A police constable in Aligarh district of western UP was suspended and booked for allegedly making advances to a 25-year-old rape survivor that her complaint would be registered and acted upon only if she would oblige him in a hotel room and “have sex with him”, said the police sources.

The cop's evil design and tainted deed came to the fore as the rape survivor recorded the phone conversations the Constable Imran Khan, posted at Quarsi police station, had with her in which he allegedly sought sexual favours from her.

“If you send me a sexy photo of yourself right now, I will get you clothes for Eid… come with me to the hotel. We share the same religion… I will send him to jail and get a case registered against him; in return, you will have to sleep with me,” the constable allegedly told the victim.