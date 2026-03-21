Cow vigilante killed after being run over by truck in Mathura

LUCKNOW: A cow vigilante, identified as Chandrashekhar Baba, popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', died after being run over by a truck under Kosi and Chhata police station areas in Mathura early on Saturday morning.
As per one of the associates of Baba, he was chasing a truck along with two companions on the suspicion that it was transporting cattle. After overtaking the vehicle, Baba parked his bike in front of it, but the driver of the truck allegedly sped up and ran over him before fleeing killing the Baba on the spot.
The information of the incident spread like a wildfire leading to a gathering of thousands on the Delhi–Mathura Highway, laying a huge blockade while keeping the body of the victim on a junction and demanding the encounter killing of the accused.
However, a Muslim youth involved in the crime was apprehended by the locals, but three other perpetrators managed to escape. When police reached the site to clear the blockade, protesters chased the cops away indulging in heavy stone pelting leaving several police personnel injured.
Protesters also vandalised five-six police vehicles, smashing their windows. Firing was also reported during the unrest. However, later, the cops resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the agitators and bring the situation under control.
Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to take strict action, stating that the accused would not be spared.
However, DIG, Agra Zone, Shailesh Pandey said Baba had stopped a truck on suspicion and was checking it when another truck coming from behind hit the stationary vehicle due to dense morning fog, leading to the accident. He clarified that no cattle were found in the trucks and warned that action would be taken against those involved in the violence.
"Those involved are being identified, some arrests have been made, and strict action will be taken against all miscreants," said Pandey.
Notably, about 25 km from the protest site, Droupadi Murmu was present in the area and was performing parikrama of Govardhan Hill. Meanwhile, Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the government would provide support to Baba’s gaushala. A memorial would also be built at the site where his last rites were performed. He added that the driver involved in the incident also died in hospital during treatment.
He added that cow caretakers were like family, and the administration stood with them. “No innocent person would face any case or action,” said the DM. On the other, SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar said that a police outpost would be set up in Baba’s name at the site. He assured that no innocent person would be framed. He added that the driver responsible for the incident had got injured and died during treatment in the hospital. The SSP urged the people to cooperate with the authorities.