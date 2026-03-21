Cow vigilante killed after being run over by truck in Mathura

LUCKNOW: A cow vigilante, identified as Chandrashekhar Baba, popularly known as 'Farsa Wale Baba', died after being run over by a truck under Kosi and Chhata police station areas in Mathura early on Saturday morning.

As per one of the associates of Baba, he was chasing a truck along with two companions on the suspicion that it was transporting cattle. After overtaking the vehicle, Baba parked his bike in front of it, but the driver of the truck allegedly sped up and ran over him before fleeing killing the Baba on the spot.

The information of the incident spread like a wildfire leading to a gathering of thousands on the Delhi–Mathura Highway, laying a huge blockade while keeping the body of the victim on a junction and demanding the encounter killing of the accused.

However, a Muslim youth involved in the crime was apprehended by the locals, but three other perpetrators managed to escape. When police reached the site to clear the blockade, protesters chased the cops away indulging in heavy stone pelting leaving several police personnel injured.

Protesters also vandalised five-six police vehicles, smashing their windows. Firing was also reported during the unrest. However, later, the cops resorted to lathi-charge and used tear gas shells to disperse the agitators and bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to take strict action, stating that the accused would not be spared.