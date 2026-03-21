RSS advices BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh to avoid controversial statements ahead of 2027 polls

LUCKNOW: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has advised ministers and party MLAs of the government led by Yogi Adityanath to improve their working style and avoid making controversial statements.

According to highly placed sources, the advice was given during a four-and-a-half-hour meeting held at the residence of the Chief Minister on Friday.

Sources said that discussions between RSS functionaries and the state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party focused on addressing alleged discontent among party workers ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

It may be recalled that in the past two months, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a series of meetings of the ‘prants’ during his tour of Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister had also held coordination meetings with the Sangh across the state.

During the meeting, BJP office-bearers from Awadh, Kashi, Braj, Kanpur, Goraksh and Western provinces presented their views. It was discussed that some ministers and MLAs lacked coordination with allies, affecting organisational work. Sources also said that controversial statements made by BJP MLAs came up during the discussions.

RSS functionaries said that such statements create an impression of conflict within the government or differences between the government and the organisation, which should not be conveyed to the public.

There was agreement in the meeting on maintaining unity among the RSS, the state government and the BJP as an organisation ahead of the elections. The meeting also discussed issues such as love jihad, illegal conversions and maintaining vigilance in districts bordering Nepal.