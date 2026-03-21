Two arrested after attack on police team in UP's Narhi during assault complaint response

A police team was attacked in the Narhi area of the district when it was responding to an assault complaint, an officer said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning in Sikandarpur village when a police response vehicle (PRV) reached the spot on a complaint by Raghavendra Rastogi about an assault on his father.

Three policemen – Shailendra Kumar, Sunil Kumar, and Rambhajan Yadav — were attacked, allegedly by 51-year-old Arun Rai, 32-year-old Amit Rai alias Ganguly, the officer said. Both were arrested.

The accused allegedly tried to strangle constable Shailendra Kumar and pelted him with stones, leaving him with severe head injuries. The attackers also damaged the police vehicle before fleeing.

Narhi Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Singh said Shailendra Kumar was taken to the district hospital.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said Rai and Ganguly were nabbed on the Nasirpur Madh-Ujiyar road on Friday following a tip-off.

Two country-made pistols and live cartridges were found in their possession.

A video of the incident, showing the two men scuffling with the policemen, surfaced on social media.