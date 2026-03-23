Five killed, nine injured in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj

LUCKNOW: Five killed and nine injured in a wall collapse of a cold storage building collapsed in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj on Monday afternoon.

Around 20 workers were feared trapped under the debris. Soon after the incident, ammonia gas began leaking from the cold storage facility, causing panic in the area.

The district administration launched a rescue operation using five JCB machines, while teams of SDRF and NDRF reached the spot. Nine people were rescued from under the debris. However, the administration has not yet officially confirmed the fatalities.

The injured persons were taken to Swaroop Rani Hospital (SRN) by ambulance, and most of them are reported to be in critical condition.

Police detained the cold storage manager and several staff members for questioning.

Speaking to media, a worker at the facility told that six people were pulled out from the debris, out of which five were found dead. He said that three of the bodies were taken away by police personnel. However, the administration has not yet officially confirmed any deaths in the incident.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Joginder Kumar and District Magistrate Manish Verma reached the site and reviewed the rescue operation with officials present there.