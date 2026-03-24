23 UP constables suspended for taking fake sick leave to appear for SI exam

LUCKNOW: In a disciplinary crackdown, 23 police constables in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district were suspended after they were found to have taken 30 days’ leave on false medical grounds to appear for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination.

The action was taken by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy on March 19, although the matter came to light on Monday. The SSP termed the act as serious indiscipline involving deception and unauthorised absence.

According to official sources, all 23 constables applied for leave citing medical reasons. However, they appeared for the S-I recruitment exam and later returned and resumed duty.

An internal departmental inquiry conducted later found that the cops had taken leave on false grounds, leading to their immediate suspension.

The written examination for 4,543 posts of Sub-Inspector in Uttar Pradesh Police was held on March 14 and 15. Authorities said that while filling the application forms did not require prior approval, appearing for the examination required official permission.