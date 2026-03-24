Rural women from 31 UP districts accomplish Rs 5000-crore dairy business

LUCKNOW: Women in rural pockets of 31 districts in Uttar Pradesh have set an example of self-reliance while driving the rural economy through their efforts made in the field of milk production and procurement.

Women's groups active across those 31 districts are collecting around 10 lakh litres of milk daily, not only increasing production but also generating a massive business of about Rs 5000 crore. This has infused new energy into the rural economy and significantly increased the income of women.

The support of government schemes and their effective implementation under Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission has come in handy in leading lakhs of women in the state to emerge as a strong pillar of economic empowerment.

As per state government officials, these women's self-help groups, comprising women from more than 6,000 villages, are associated with this initiative and are making remarkable progress. Moreover, they are actively involved in the entire value chain, including milk procurement, processing and marketing.