UP CM launches single-window investment portal; says state is safest, reliable destination for investors

LUCKNOW: Amid global instability due to ongoing wars and economic uncertainty in many parts of the world, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a safe, stable, and reliable destination for investment and business, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
He claimed that the state, over the past nine years, has transformed through transparent policies, strict law and order, improved infrastructure, and an industry-friendly environment. He said that UP is a safe destination for investors and also offered a conducive ecosystem for scalable businesses, a vast consumer market, skilled young human resources, and seamless connectivity.
While launching 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0', a single-window system for investors, here on Tuesday, the CM said that once hesitant investors are now preferring UP for investment, helping establish the state as a major industrial and economic hub of the country.
Investors and business leaders used to laugh away invitations to invest in UP before 2017, added the CM, while citing how many even narrated their bad experience in the state and admitted their resolve not to return in UP.
He said it was this perception about UP that prompted him to shape a zero-tolerance policy to mafia raj, which had been thriving in diverse ways across the state. "This policy remains non-negotiable even today and continues to serve as the backbone of UP's growth story," the CM said.
Terming the distribution of incentives to 45 companies and Letters of Comfort (LoCs) to 62 companies during the Navratri programme as a major step for industrial development, the CM said those proposals paved way for approximately Rs 50,000 crore in investments, creating employment opportunities for around 50,000 youth.
Congratulating the entrepreneurs, Yogi said, "The government is committed to ensuring rapid ground-breaking after MoUs, resolving minor issues related to investments quickly, and providing a favourable environment for industries."
He said that the trust of entrepreneurs was the real strength of development, and the state would continue to build on it to become a leading centre of investment and industrial growth. He emphasised that investor confidence was the greatest capital of the state, and the government was continuously striving to strengthen it.
He urged investors to invest freely in the state, stating that all necessary resources and opportunities for scalable business growth were readily available. He said that to further strengthen the ease of doing business, the complex land-use conversion process under Section 80 was abolished.
“Now, once a map is approved under the master plan, land use will be deemed automatically approved, eliminating the need for separate certification,” Yogi said.
With the launch of ‘Nivesh Mitra 3.0,’ over 530 services from more than 43 departments have been simplified and consolidated into fewer than 200 services. The platform offers features such as a PAN-based single user ID, dynamic CAF, AI chatbot, real-time tracking, automated alerts, and end-to-end online monitoring.
It is integrated with NSWS, IGRS, and the GIS land bank, providing a seamless, transparent, and predictable digital ecosystem, making the investment process easier and intervention-free.
CM Yogi said that incentives worth Rs 2,781.12 crore were distributed to 85 projects across sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, cement, bioplastics, iron and steel, food processing, and electronics. Among these, Rs 73 crore was given to four IT and electronics projects, and Rs 20 crore to 10 food processing projects.
He highlighted that only 16 LoCs were issued between 2012 and 2017, whereas 3,367 LoCs have been issued in the past nine years. He warned the trade unions against any disruption or disorder in industrial operations. “If attempts are made to hinder industries in the name of trade unions or otherwise, immediate strict action will be taken,” he said.
“If criminals or mafia elements dare, they are essentially booking their ticket to Yamraj (the god of death),” Yogi said. He said that his government adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards crime from day one, which continues uninterrupted. Regardless of influence, any criminal or mafia element attempting wrongdoing would face dire consequences, he said.