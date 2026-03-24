UP CM launches single-window investment portal; says state is safest, reliable destination for investors

LUCKNOW: Amid global instability due to ongoing wars and economic uncertainty in many parts of the world, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a safe, stable, and reliable destination for investment and business, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

He claimed that the state, over the past nine years, has transformed through transparent policies, strict law and order, improved infrastructure, and an industry-friendly environment. He said that UP is a safe destination for investors and also offered a conducive ecosystem for scalable businesses, a vast consumer market, skilled young human resources, and seamless connectivity.

While launching 'Nivesh Mitra 3.0', a single-window system for investors, here on Tuesday, the CM said that once hesitant investors are now preferring UP for investment, helping establish the state as a major industrial and economic hub of the country.

Investors and business leaders used to laugh away invitations to invest in UP before 2017, added the CM, while citing how many even narrated their bad experience in the state and admitted their resolve not to return in UP.

He said it was this perception about UP that prompted him to shape a zero-tolerance policy to mafia raj, which had been thriving in diverse ways across the state. "This policy remains non-negotiable even today and continues to serve as the backbone of UP's growth story," the CM said.