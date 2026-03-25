Allahabad HC grants bail to Avimukteshwaranand, restrains public statements in child abuse case

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, stating that the seer would not be arrested until the chargesheet in the alleged child sexual abuse case is filed by the police authorities.

The Shankaracharya had filed a petition for anticipatory bail on February 24 in connection with allegations of sexual harassment of young students (batuks).

While granting bail to the seer, the single-judge bench comprising Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha imposed several conditions.

The most prominent condition is that both parties, the Shankaracharya and complainant Ashutosh Maharaj, will neither make statements nor give interviews.

“If the bail conditions are violated, the other party can file a bail cancellation application,” the court said.

During the pronouncement of the verdict, the Shankaracharya’s lawyers urged the court to restrain the complainant from moving around with children and making statements during such visits.

On this, the court said that it should not be violated.

It may be recalled that the Allahabad High Court had stayed the Shankaracharya’s arrest on February 27 in the sexual harassment case.

Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha had then said that the seer would not be arrested until the order to that effect was delivered, and had asked him to cooperate with the police authorities in the investigation.

The Shankaracharya was represented in court by advocate PN Mishra, while Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal appeared on behalf of the state government. Complainant Ashutosh Maharaj’s lawyer Reena Singh also made submissions.