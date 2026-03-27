Eight killed as pickup truck carrying devotees rams into trailer in UP's Kaushambi.

KAUSHAMBI: A pickup truck carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck on a national highway in Kaushambi district on Friday, killing eight people, police said.

The accident took place under the Saini police station area in the afternoon, they said.

The pickup vehicle, en route to Fatehpur from Prayagraj, crashed into a trailer parked on the roadside, a local police official said.

Around two dozen devotees, including women and children, were travelling in the pickup truck at the time of the incident, the official added.

Additional Director General (ADG) Prayagraj Jyoti Narayan told PTI that eight people died in the accident, while several others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue operations were underway, and the injured have been taken to a nearby Community Health Centre for treatment, the police said.

Further details were awaited.