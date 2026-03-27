Rumours of fuel shortage spark 46 pc surge in demand, trigger panic buying across UP

Lucknow: Speculation over an impending fuel shortage triggered panic buying across Uttar Pradesh, with petrol and diesel consumption surging by over 46% in the past couple of days, even as authorities maintained that supply remained normal.
Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across the state, with people arriving carrying large cans and drums to stock up on fuel and waiting for hours due to the massive rush.
In the state capital, Lucknow, queues for petrol and diesel stretched up to 500 metres at several places. In Dhanepur in Gonda district, a scuffle broke out at a petrol pump as people jostled to procure diesel, with some pulling others out of the queue.
The state recorded an unusually high spike in fuel consumption amid widespread rumours. According to Sanjay Bhandari, State-Level Coordinator of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol consumption rose to nearly 2.9 crore litres from 1.5 crore litres on March 26, 2025, while diesel consumption increased to 5.1 crore litres from 2.8 crore litres on the same day last year.
Panic buying was reported from several districts, including Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, Gonda, Prayagraj and Kanpur.
However, the Yogi government clarified that fuel supply was completely normal and there was no need for concern regarding petrol or diesel availability. The state government spokesperson said the situation was fully under control.
Ranveer Prasad, Principal Secretary of Food and Logistics, said there was no crisis anywhere and that fuel was being supplied as per demand in all districts. The officer warned of strict action against those allegedly spreading rumours.
There are around 13,168 petrol pumps in the state. Pump owners said the crowd had suddenly increased three to four times due to panic buying in the recent past. They added that they were unsure why people were indulging in panic buying when fuel supply remained normal.
As long queues persisted outside several petrol pumps in Lucknow and other parts of the state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Ranveer Prasad urged people not to indulge in panic buying based on unverified information. He said the messages of fuel scarcity circulating on social media were baseless and the “handiwork of mischief-makers”.
“District administrations have been put on alert and instructed to closely monitor the situation at petrol pumps to ensure uninterrupted supply. The state is also maintaining constant coordination with oil companies to manage logistics and ensure buffer availability if required,” said the officer.
Lucknow District Supply Officer Vijay Singh said the surge appeared to be driven by rumours of an impending shortage, prompting people to stock up on fuel.
“There is no crisis as such. Supply is coming regularly, but demand has suddenly increased,” said Sudhir Bora, vice-president of the UP Petrol Pump Association.
The Sangam city witnessed long queues at petrol pumps for the third consecutive day on Friday, as fears of a fuel shortage lingered despite repeated assurances from the district administration and oil companies about adequate stocks.
Volunteers were deployed at several outlets, and barricades were set up to manage crowds as motorists thronged fuel stations across the city. The rush, many said, was triggered by ‘no stock’ boards displayed at petrol pumps.
Similarly, in Kanpur, while supply in rural areas remained smooth, several petrol pumps in the city reportedly ran out of fuel.
Meanwhile, the police and district administration in Deoria seized nearly 400 litres of diesel allegedly being filled into drums during a raid at a petrol pump near Sonughāt on the Deoria-Salempur road.
The action was taken by the district supply department during a surprise inspection. District Supply Officer Sanjay Kumar Pandey said the team found diesel being filled into two large drums placed on a tractor-trolley without any valid documentation. The individuals involved failed to produce purchase records or identification.
The petrol pump, identified as Maa Auto Fuel (a Nayara company outlet), had allegedly not recorded customer details or issued receipts for the fuel sold. Two persons present at the site could not justify the transaction.
The diesel and tractor-trolley were seized, and an FIR has been registered against the pump operator.
According to industry estimates, Lucknow’s daily consumption is around three lakh litres of petrol and nearly six lakh litres of diesel, sold through 225 filling stations. However, demand exceeded these levels significantly.
Bora said an average petrol pump typically records daily sales of around 3,000–4,000 litres. “But fuel demand in the past couple of days has shot up to 8,000–10,000 litres at some outlets. At my pump alone, against a usual demand of about 4,000 litres, sales crossed 10,000 litres. This kind of sudden spike is difficult to manage instantly,” he added.
“If a particular outlet runs out of stock, replenishment can take some time depending on logistics, which may create the impression of a shortage,” he said.
On reports that some oil companies had restricted fuel supply on credit to certain dealers, the petrol pump owners’ association said the issue was limited and related to individual financial arrangements.