Rumours of fuel shortage spark 46 pc surge in demand, trigger panic buying across UP

Lucknow: Speculation over an impending fuel shortage triggered panic buying across Uttar Pradesh, with petrol and diesel consumption surging by over 46% in the past couple of days, even as authorities maintained that supply remained normal.

Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps across the state, with people arriving carrying large cans and drums to stock up on fuel and waiting for hours due to the massive rush.

In the state capital, Lucknow, queues for petrol and diesel stretched up to 500 metres at several places. In Dhanepur in Gonda district, a scuffle broke out at a petrol pump as people jostled to procure diesel, with some pulling others out of the queue.

The state recorded an unusually high spike in fuel consumption amid widespread rumours. According to Sanjay Bhandari, State-Level Coordinator of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), petrol consumption rose to nearly 2.9 crore litres from 1.5 crore litres on March 26, 2025, while diesel consumption increased to 5.1 crore litres from 2.8 crore litres on the same day last year.

Panic buying was reported from several districts, including Lucknow, Sitapur, Pilibhit, Gonda, Prayagraj and Kanpur.

However, the Yogi government clarified that fuel supply was completely normal and there was no need for concern regarding petrol or diesel availability. The state government spokesperson said the situation was fully under control.

Ranveer Prasad, Principal Secretary of Food and Logistics, said there was no crisis anywhere and that fuel was being supplied as per demand in all districts. The officer warned of strict action against those allegedly spreading rumours.

There are around 13,168 petrol pumps in the state. Pump owners said the crowd had suddenly increased three to four times due to panic buying in the recent past. They added that they were unsure why people were indulging in panic buying when fuel supply remained normal.

As long queues persisted outside several petrol pumps in Lucknow and other parts of the state amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Ranveer Prasad urged people not to indulge in panic buying based on unverified information. He said the messages of fuel scarcity circulating on social media were baseless and the “handiwork of mischief-makers”.

“District administrations have been put on alert and instructed to closely monitor the situation at petrol pumps to ensure uninterrupted supply. The state is also maintaining constant coordination with oil companies to manage logistics and ensure buffer availability if required,” said the officer.

Lucknow District Supply Officer Vijay Singh said the surge appeared to be driven by rumours of an impending shortage, prompting people to stock up on fuel.

“There is no crisis as such. Supply is coming regularly, but demand has suddenly increased,” said Sudhir Bora, vice-president of the UP Petrol Pump Association.