UP: To be inaugurated by PM on Saturday, Jewar airport to become 2nd international facility in Delhi-NCR

LUCKNOW: With Phase-1 of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Saturday, it will become one of the largest new airports being built in India.

It has been developed under a public-private partnership model with an investment of about Rs 11,200 crore. Jewar International airport, will be the second major international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport boosting the connectivity and help NCR emerge as a major global aviation hub.

As per the official sources, with Noida International Airport being strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway and the flight operations likely to begin soon, the new facility will work in sync with IGI Airport as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion and expanding passenger capacity to a large extent. It is expected to consolidate airport infrastructure in the country while enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Being among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, the Phase 1 of the Jewar airport has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India.

The concession period commenced on October 1, 2021 for a period of 40 years. NIA has been designed as a multi-modal transport hub, ensuring easy integration of road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems. Located along the Yamuna Expressway, this airport will ensure excellent connectivity for both passengers and cargo. To give new momentum to traffic in Noida, a 1.8 km-long elevated road is being built from Chilla Road to Sector-94. For this, the Noida Authority has approved a budget of 150 crore rupees.

This route will provide direct access from Delhi to Noida International Airport and will provide permanent relief from heavy traffic jams in Sector-18 and Film City.