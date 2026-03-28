Noida International Airport will become launchpad for UP's bright future: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the inauguration of Noida International Airport (NIA) would accord new heights to the state's growth trajectory.
While welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of phase-1 of NIA, Yogi asserted that the guidance of PM Modi was leading the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India to make a declaration of its new identity.
Calling NIA the result of turning resolve into achievement, Yogi said its runway would not only serve as a foundation for taking UP’s economy to newer heights, but would also become the launchpad for the bright future of the state.
"This airport will elevate investment, trade and industrial development in North India while also generating large-scale employment," he claimed. "NIA will open new dimensions of development. In the last 11-12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps in every sector to take the country towards becoming a developed nation. Noida International Airport is a part of that journey," he said.
The CM said that when countries like the US were not able to stabilise fuel prices, prices were controlled and supply was smooth in India.
"In neighbouring countries as well, petroleum prices are very high, and there is a shortage. They have reduced working hours and even stopped production, and a quota system has been implemented for the public. In contrast, India has ensured uninterrupted supply while keeping prices under control. Yesterday, a historic decision was taken to reduce excise duty on petroleum products, for which I express gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of 25 crore people of the state," he said.
"PM laid the foundation stone of this airport on November 25, 2021, and today the inauguration of its first phase is also being carried out by him," Yogi said. He added that the Jewar Airport would make Uttar Pradesh a centre of global connectivity by linking it with networks such as the Yamuna Expressway and, in the future, Eastern Peripheral, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Ganga Expressway, RRTS and Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail line, thereby taking the state to new heights of development with speed.
“Through this airport project, lakhs of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created for youth," he claimed.
The CM also expressed special gratitude to farmers at the inauguration ceremony. He said their protests were addressed through dialogue and timely compensation and rehabilitation.
"As a result, farmers contributed 13,000 acres of land for Noida International Airport. Farmers played a positive role throughout the process and, along with public representatives, advanced the development programme," he said.