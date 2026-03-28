Noida International Airport will become launchpad for UP's bright future: CM Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the inauguration of Noida International Airport (NIA) would accord new heights to the state's growth trajectory.

While welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of phase-1 of NIA, Yogi asserted that the guidance of PM Modi was leading the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India to make a declaration of its new identity.

Calling NIA the result of turning resolve into achievement, Yogi said its runway would not only serve as a foundation for taking UP’s economy to newer heights, but would also become the launchpad for the bright future of the state.

"This airport will elevate investment, trade and industrial development in North India while also generating large-scale employment," he claimed. "NIA will open new dimensions of development. In the last 11-12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps in every sector to take the country towards becoming a developed nation. Noida International Airport is a part of that journey," he said.

The CM said that when countries like the US were not able to stabilise fuel prices, prices were controlled and supply was smooth in India.