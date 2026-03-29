Akhilesh launches SP's 2027 poll campaign; promises Rs 40,000 a year for women, land relief at market rates

Describing the ruling party as “dararvaadi” (divisive) and “nakaratmak giroh” (gang of negatives), the SP chief called for the ouster from power for the “betterment of 95% of the populace, who continue to be oppressed at the hands of 5% of the ruling class”.

Referring to the Noida International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi a day early, Akhilesh said the inauguration of the “incomplete” airport had been advanced because BJP was worried about the turnout at the SP rally. “They still failed, despite arranging a sponsored crowd,” he added.

For farmers, Yadav promised compensation at market rates for any land acquisition by an SP if voted to power. He accused the BJP of having failed to pay the 64% additional compensation due to farmers and had not offered market-linked rates either.

For students and job-seekers, he promised skill-based courses in colleges to make them employment-ready. Yadav also accused the present dispensation of freezing recruitment to avoid giving reservation benefits guaranteed under the Constitution, and linked repeated paper leaks to deliberate attempts to derail hiring.

He criticised the Agniveer military recruitment scheme as well, saying his party would scrap the Agniveer scheme so that young people get proper opportunities in the Army.

On caste discrimination, Yadav said only those who have faced humiliation understand its pain. Referring to instances of “temple purification” after Dalits enter them, he said such practices reflected deep social prejudice. “We are not here to erase anyone, but they must understand that times have changed,” he said, adding that public anger could translate into political change.