Over 30 hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at UP wedding

BARABANKI: More than 30 people, including children and the elderly, were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after consuming non-vegetarian dishes at a wedding ceremony here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in the Lalapur locality of the Dewa area during the wedding of Mohammad Nazim, a resident of Khijna village.

According to health officials, guests began complaining of severe abdominal pain and vomiting around half an hour after consuming various non-vegetarian dishes served at the event.